Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Pawan Kalyan with Adya @ Indrakeeladri
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Nara Rohith Prathinidhi 2 Teaser: Impactful 

Nara Rohith Prathinidhi 2 Teaser: Impactful 

Published on March 29, 2024

Samyuktha’s women-centric film Launched
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation
A Crucial underwater Action stunt in Raja Saab
Two Tollywood Big Films opting for New Release Dates
Devara: Families Flocking to Theaters in Tractors

Nara Rohith Prathinidhi 2 Teaser: Impactful 

Nara Rohith will next be seen in a social drama film Prathinidhi 2 which marks the directorial debut of Murthy Devagupthapu. Sree Leela is the leading lady in the movie. Megastar Chiranjeevi unleashed the film’s teaser just a while ago. 

Without disclosing much about the story of the movie, the teaser surely creates a strong impact with a couple of scenes. Nara Rohith played the role of a journalist who fights against powerful people in the society. He questions both politicians and people for the current scenarios in the state. 

Apparently, Murthy Devagupthapu is coming up with a compelling story and narrated it authentically. The dialogues are impactful as well. Nara Rohith is remarkable in his role. Mahati Swara Sagar’s background score intensifies the narrative. 

The makers have announced to release Prathinidhi 2 in April.

Tillu Square Review: Magic Repeats
A Crucial underwater Action stunt in Raja Saab
Two Tollywood Big Films opting for New Release Dates
Devara: Families Flocking to Theaters in Tractors

Samyuktha’s women-centric film Launched
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation
A Crucial underwater Action stunt in Raja Saab
Two Tollywood Big Films opting for New Release Dates
Devara: Families Flocking to Theaters in Tractors

L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation
Haryana shocker for Telugu poll strategist KK
Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Election Results: A Surprising Turn of Events

