Nara Rohith Prathinidhi 2 Teaser: Impactful 

Nara Rohith will next be seen in a social drama film Prathinidhi 2 which marks the directorial debut of Murthy Devagupthapu. Sree Leela is the leading lady in the movie. Megastar Chiranjeevi unleashed the film’s teaser just a while ago.

Without disclosing much about the story of the movie, the teaser surely creates a strong impact with a couple of scenes. Nara Rohith played the role of a journalist who fights against powerful people in the society. He questions both politicians and people for the current scenarios in the state.

Apparently, Murthy Devagupthapu is coming up with a compelling story and narrated it authentically. The dialogues are impactful as well. Nara Rohith is remarkable in his role. Mahati Swara Sagar’s background score intensifies the narrative.

The makers have announced to release Prathinidhi 2 in April.