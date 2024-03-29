DJ Tillu 3 on Cards?

Spread the love

After the super success of DJ Tillu, Siddhu Jonnalagadda decided to work on a sequel. The film titled Tillu Square released today and the word of mouth is quite positive. Siddhu decided to work on the third installment of Tillu soon after he wraps up the current commitments. If all goes well, the shoot of DJ Tillu 3 will start in the second half of 2025. Siddhu will work on the script and he will finalize the director soon. Sithara Entertainments will produce the film and Ram Miryala will score the music for the third installment.

Vimal Krishna directed DJ Tillu and Mallik Ram directed Tillu Square. Siddhu’s body languages, mannerisms, one liners and his performance are the major USP for the franchise.