No clarity on Kalki 2898 AD Release

Spread the love

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is busy with Kalki 2898 AD and the film was initially planned for May 9th release. With the delay in the post-production work and election fever all over, the makers decided to push the release of Kalki 2898 AD. As Kalki 2898 AD needs a proper pan-Indian release, the makers are yet to get a clarity on it. The final call will be taken after the post-production work gets wrapped up. Prabhas has one week shoot left for Kalki 2898 AD for now.

Ashwini Dutt had a word with his distributors and inquired about the best release date post summer. August 15th was considered but a lot of films are in the race. For now, there is no clarity on the release of Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin is the director of this interesting attempt and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani will be seen in other prominent roles. Vyjayanthi Films are the producers.