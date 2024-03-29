x
Home > Movie News > Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Published on March 29, 2024 by ratnasri

Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Young actor Sharwanand needs a solid hit to get back into the race. The actor is done with the shoot of Maname and the film is aimed for summer release this year. He has been in talks with Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju for a family entertainer and the shoot commences very soon. Nari Nari Naduma Murari is the title considered for the film and it happens to be the title of Balakrishna’s yesteryear superhit film.

The scriptwork of the film is locked and the pre-production work is happening currently. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are the producers. Sharwanand recently joined the sets of his next film that is directed by Abhilash. UV Creations are the producers. Sharwanand is charging Rs 10 crores as remuneration irrespective of the success track.

