Tirmula Darshan: Good news for Telangana public representatives

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has come up with a good news for Telangana public representatives. TTD Board has decided to allow the recommendations letters from Telangana MLAs, MLCs and MPs from now onwards.

The decision to allow the recommendations letters of Telangana politicians was okayed by AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, keeping in view the widespread requests from Telangana leaders. Chandrababu Naidu okayed the proposal, as TTD Board chairman BR Naidu met AP CM in Amaravati on Monday.

With this decision, Telangana public representatives are feeling respected and acknowledged by AP Govt. AP CM Chandrababu took this decision, as politicians cutting across partylines expressed concerns that Telangana devotees are being neglected in Tirumala.

Former Minister and BRS senior leader Srinivas Goud, Congress MLA Aniruddh Reddy and others have openly expressed their disappointment during Tirumala Tirupati visit. Keeping in view these developments, AP CM has decided to allow recommendation letters from Telangana public representatives.

Explaining about the move, TTD Chairman BR Naidu said that four recommendation letters will be allowed per week. Recommendations letters for two Break Darshans and two Rs 300 Darshans will be allowed for Telangana public representatives.