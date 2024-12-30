BJP irked with AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

BJP leaders from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are clearly miffed with AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Saffron party leaders are unable to digest alliance partner Pawan Kalyan praising their arch rival Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

As AP Deputy CM Pawan heaped praise on Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, while commenting on Sandhya theater stampede death and Allu Arjun’s arrest, BJP leaders are questioning the rationale of Janasena chief.

“I don’t know how Revanth Reddy appeared as a great leader for Pawan Kalyan. May be because he has implemented six gurantees. Because he has given Rs 2,500 to women, Rs 15,000 Rythu Bharosa to farmers, Rs 12,000 to tenant farmers, one tula gold for women, filled up 2 lakh jobs and gave Rs 4,000 stipend for unemployed,” mocked Union Minister Bandi Sanjay giving counter to AP Dy CM and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Bandi Sanjay stressed that CM Revanth Reddy has raked up Allu Arjun issue, only to divert people from the failures of Congress Government.

Bandi Sanjay being a dashing leader, openly hit back at Pawan Kalyan, on praising their rival Congress CM Revanth Reddy. While other BJP leaders are not coming out in open, as Janasena is in alliance with saffron party in AP, they are not agreeing with Pawan’s comments about Revanth Reddy in Allu Arjun case.

All the top leaders of BJP in both the Telugu states, rallied behind Allu Arjun and found fault with CM Revanth Reddy for hounding film star. They even alleged that Congress Govt in Telangana is unfairly targeting Telugu Film Industry.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy, AP BJP president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari and others openly came out in support of Allu Arjun and criticised CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government’s conduct in Allu Arjun issue. But BJP leaders are pushed into an embarrassing situation now, with their ally Pawan Kalyan taking completely opposing stand on the issue.