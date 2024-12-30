x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
Disha Patani Hot Curves
Disha Patani Hot Curves
Priyanka Chopra Christmas Celebrations
Priyanka Chopra Christmas Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur Gorgeous In Purple Saree
Mrunal Thakur Gorgeous In Purple Saree
Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look
Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look
Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women
Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women
Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway
Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway
Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot
Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip
Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip
Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body
Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body
Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards
Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree
Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
View all stories
Home > Politics

BJP irked with AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Published on December 30, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Tirmula Darshan: Good news for Telangana public representatives
image
BJP irked with AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
Blockbuster Pongal from Sankranthiki Vastunam is Here
image
Hero Srikanth Exclusive interview
image
Allu Arjun’s Bail Verdict adjourned to Jan 3

BJP irked with AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

BJP leaders from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are clearly miffed with AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Saffron party leaders are unable to digest alliance partner Pawan Kalyan praising their arch rival Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

As AP Deputy CM Pawan heaped praise on Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, while commenting on Sandhya theater stampede death and Allu Arjun’s arrest, BJP leaders are questioning the rationale of Janasena chief.

“I don’t know how Revanth Reddy appeared as a great leader for Pawan Kalyan. May be because he has implemented six gurantees. Because he has given Rs 2,500 to women, Rs 15,000 Rythu Bharosa to farmers, Rs 12,000 to tenant farmers, one tula gold for women, filled up 2 lakh jobs and gave Rs 4,000 stipend for unemployed,” mocked Union Minister Bandi Sanjay giving counter to AP Dy CM and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Bandi Sanjay stressed that CM Revanth Reddy has raked up Allu Arjun issue, only to divert people from the failures of Congress Government.

Bandi Sanjay being a dashing leader, openly hit back at Pawan Kalyan, on praising their rival Congress CM Revanth Reddy. While other BJP leaders are not coming out in open, as Janasena is in alliance with saffron party in AP, they are not agreeing with Pawan’s comments about Revanth Reddy in Allu Arjun case.

All the top leaders of BJP in both the Telugu states, rallied behind Allu Arjun and found fault with CM Revanth Reddy for hounding film star. They even alleged that Congress Govt in Telangana is unfairly targeting Telugu Film Industry.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy, AP BJP president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari and others openly came out in support of Allu Arjun and criticised CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government’s conduct in Allu Arjun issue. But BJP leaders are pushed into an embarrassing situation now, with their ally Pawan Kalyan taking completely opposing stand on the issue.

Next Tirmula Darshan: Good news for Telangana public representatives Previous Blockbuster Pongal from Sankranthiki Vastunam is Here
else

TRENDING

image
Blockbuster Pongal from Sankranthiki Vastunam is Here
image
Ram Charan and Upasana to shoot for Unstoppable?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Shooting Updates

Latest

image
Tirmula Darshan: Good news for Telangana public representatives
image
BJP irked with AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
Blockbuster Pongal from Sankranthiki Vastunam is Here
image
Hero Srikanth Exclusive interview
image
Allu Arjun’s Bail Verdict adjourned to Jan 3

Most Read

image
Tirmula Darshan: Good news for Telangana public representatives
image
BJP irked with AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
Allu Arjun’s Bail Verdict adjourned to Jan 3

Related Articles

Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024 Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland Disha Patani Hot Curves Priyanka Chopra Christmas Celebrations Mrunal Thakur Gorgeous In Purple Saree Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang