Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
Disha Patani Hot Curves
Priyanka Chopra Christmas Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur Gorgeous In Purple Saree
Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look
Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women
Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway
Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip
Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body
Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards
Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Blockbuster Pongal from Sankranthiki Vastunam is Here

Published on December 30, 2024 by swathy

Sankranthiki Vastunam gained the needed buzz after the songs from the film are released. The first two singles ended up as chartbusters and the third single ‘Blockbuster Pongal’ from the film is out. The film’s lead actor Victory Venkatesh himself crooned for the song along with Bheems and Rohini. Blockbuster Pongal is one more impressive number from the film and it is expected to be a colorful song. The song comes before the climax of the film and it is shot recently in a set in Ramoji Film City. Venkatesh has been seen energetic with his dance moves and Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary matched the grace of Venky.

Venkatesh also managed to give out his best with his vocals in the song and the other singers supported the song well. Bheems delivers one more impressive song and Sankranthiki Vastunam is high on expectations. The film is announced for January 14th, 2025 release and it is said to be a perfect hilarious entertainer during the holiday season. Anil Ravipudi is the director and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. The trailer of Sankranthiki Vastunam will be out next week.

