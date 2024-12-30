Chandrababu unveils game changer Godavari-Banakacherla Project

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu unveiled ambitious Godavari-Banakacherla Project aimed at irrigating the entire length and breadth of Andhra Pradesh, through interlinking of rivers and reservoirs. Calling Godavari-Banakacherla irrigation project a ‘Game changer’ and ‘Gateway of Rayalaseema’ AP CM vowed to take it up as soon as possible.

AP CM has been so impressed with this new game-changing irrigation project that, he has personally given a detailed Power Point Presentation on it to media persons in Amaravati on Monday.

“On an average, every year about 2989 TMC, that is about 3,000 TMC, of river water is going into the sea. This year more than 4,000 TMC of water was let into sea, as there were heavy rains and floods. If we utilize atleast 300 TMC of this water, then we can make entire AP prosper by providing irrigation facilities. To achieve this, we have come up with Godavari-Banakacherla irrigation project,” said Nara Chandrababu Naidu, introducing the new project.

“Godavari-Banakacherla irrigation project will be taken up in three phases. In the first phase Godavari water will be brought from Polavaram Project to Krishna basin. From there water will be supplied to Bollapalli Reservoir. From there, water will be brought to Banakacherla. Once water reaches Banakacherla, entire Rayalaseema districts, including Nellore and Prakasam districts, will be irrigated. If we divert atleast 300 TMC water, which is being let into sea, then this Game-Changer project, which will completely transform the state, will be possible,” explained CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Calling Godavari-Banakacherla Project as ‘Gateway of Rayalaseema’ AP CM announced, Rs 80,112 Cr investment outlay to make this dream project a reality.

AP CM informed that he had already approached Union Finance Minister for the Godavari-Banakacherla Project funding and is also exploring various options for acquiring finance, including Public Private Parternships.

After announcing the extremely ambitious project, CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu welcomed debate from media, intellectuals and public on this supposedly gamechanger irrigation initiative.