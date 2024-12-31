x
Profitable Films of Telugu Cinema in 2024

Published on December 31, 2024 by swathy

Profitable Films of Telugu Cinema in 2024

2024 witnessed some of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema along with massive debacles. Pushpa 2: The Rule, HanuMan, Tillu Square and Mathu Vadalara 2 are the most profitable films for the producers considering the budgets and the profit margins. Irrespective of the word of mouth and the performance, the below are the profitable Telugu films for the makers in 2024:

Guntur Kaaram
HanuMan
Naa Saami Ranga
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona
Gaami: A Crowd Funded Film
Tillu Square
Kalki 2898 AD
Committee Kurrollu
Aay
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram
35
Mathu Vadalara 2
Devara
KA
Lucky Baskhar
Pushpa 2: The Rule

