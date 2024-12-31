2024 is a disastrous year for these Tollywood Stars

2024 is a mixed bag for Tollywood. All the big-budget films featuring stars ended up decent and some of them ended up as super hits. Here are some stars who had a disastrous 2024:

Ravi Teja: Ravi Teja had two releases, Eagle and Mr Bachchan. Both these films are big bets and they left the producers in huge losses. Unfortunately, TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory bankrolled Eagle and Mr Bachchan. Ravi Teja is being criticised for demanding big remuneration though all his recent films ended up as failures. He is trolled for his choice of films.

Varun Tej: It has been years since Varun Tej delivered a super hit. He had two releases in 2024: Operation Valentine and Matka. Both these films are badly rejected so badly that the films failed to register minimum openings and numbers. The producers are left in huge losses. Operation Valentine was a pan-Indian attempt.

Vishwak Sen: Vishwak Sen is doing back-to-back films and the actor released Gaami, Gangs of Godavari and Mechanic Rocky. All the three films ended up as disasters. Vishwak Sen too is demanding big remuneration considering his market. He needs to make a strong comeback for sure.

Suhas: Talented actor Suhas managed to release five films and surprisingly all the five films are debacles. They are Ambajipeta Marriage Band, Sriranga Neethulu, Prasanna Vadanam, Janaka Aithe Ganaka and Gorre Puranam. He has a number of films lined up for 2025 release.

Venkatesh: Victory Venkatesh is one of the most successful actors of Telugu cinema. His 2024 film Saindhav ended up as the biggest flop in his career.

Ram: Ram had high hopes on Double iSmart and the film has been declared as a disaster. Puri Jagannadh is badly trolled and criticised for his work.