x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NavelOiling Benefits
NavelOiling Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
Disha Patani Hot Curves
Disha Patani Hot Curves
Priyanka Chopra Christmas Celebrations
Priyanka Chopra Christmas Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur Gorgeous In Purple Saree
Mrunal Thakur Gorgeous In Purple Saree
Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look
Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look
Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women
Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women
Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
View all stories
Home > Movie News

2024 is a disastrous year for these Tollywood Stars

Published on December 31, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
2024 is a disastrous year for these Tollywood Stars
image
Profitable Films of Telugu Cinema in 2024
image
Chandrababu unveils game changer Godavari-Banakacherla Project
image
Tirmula Darshan: Good news for Telangana public representatives
image
BJP irked with AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

2024 is a disastrous year for these Tollywood Stars

2024 is a mixed bag for Tollywood. All the big-budget films featuring stars ended up decent and some of them ended up as super hits. Here are some stars who had a disastrous 2024:

Ravi Teja: Ravi Teja had two releases, Eagle and Mr Bachchan. Both these films are big bets and they left the producers in huge losses. Unfortunately, TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory bankrolled Eagle and Mr Bachchan. Ravi Teja is being criticised for demanding big remuneration though all his recent films ended up as failures. He is trolled for his choice of films.

Varun Tej: It has been years since Varun Tej delivered a super hit. He had two releases in 2024: Operation Valentine and Matka. Both these films are badly rejected so badly that the films failed to register minimum openings and numbers. The producers are left in huge losses. Operation Valentine was a pan-Indian attempt.

Vishwak Sen: Vishwak Sen is doing back-to-back films and the actor released Gaami, Gangs of Godavari and Mechanic Rocky. All the three films ended up as disasters. Vishwak Sen too is demanding big remuneration considering his market. He needs to make a strong comeback for sure.

Suhas: Talented actor Suhas managed to release five films and surprisingly all the five films are debacles. They are Ambajipeta Marriage Band, Sriranga Neethulu, Prasanna Vadanam, Janaka Aithe Ganaka and Gorre Puranam. He has a number of films lined up for 2025 release.

Venkatesh: Victory Venkatesh is one of the most successful actors of Telugu cinema. His 2024 film Saindhav ended up as the biggest flop in his career.

Ram: Ram had high hopes on Double iSmart and the film has been declared as a disaster. Puri Jagannadh is badly trolled and criticised for his work.

Previous Profitable Films of Telugu Cinema in 2024
else

TRENDING

image
2024 is a disastrous year for these Tollywood Stars
image
Profitable Films of Telugu Cinema in 2024
image
Blockbuster Pongal from Sankranthiki Vastunam is Here

Latest

image
2024 is a disastrous year for these Tollywood Stars
image
Profitable Films of Telugu Cinema in 2024
image
Chandrababu unveils game changer Godavari-Banakacherla Project
image
Tirmula Darshan: Good news for Telangana public representatives
image
BJP irked with AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Most Read

image
Chandrababu unveils game changer Godavari-Banakacherla Project
image
Tirmula Darshan: Good news for Telangana public representatives
image
BJP irked with AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

NavelOiling Benefits Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024 Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland Disha Patani Hot Curves Priyanka Chopra Christmas Celebrations Mrunal Thakur Gorgeous In Purple Saree Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London