Home > Politics

Is Janasena asylum for TDP and YSRCP betrayers?

Published on December 31, 2024 by swathy

Is Janasena asylum for TDP and YSRCP betrayers?

Is Janasena asylum for TDP and YSRCP betrayers?

Andhra Pradesh political landscape is witnessing a strange scenario. With disloyal politicians in YSRCP, looking towards greener pastures, in the wake of party’s rout, Janasena is emerging as the first destination to seek asylum. Several power hungry leaders are knocking Janasena doors, with the sole motive of getting into ruling party. But to cover their cheap politics and power mongering, they are making cooked up allegations against YSRCP chief and former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Several YSRCP leaders, who are spineless politicians without any conviction or loyalty, joined Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena in the past six months. One unique feature in these joinings is, most of these politicians, who have joined Janasena from YSRCP, selected it, as they had no scope to join Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The reason was, TDP had rejected them or shown no interest in inviting into party, due to their unfaithful track record.

For instance leaders like Ganji Chiranjeevi, Jayamangala Venkataramana have joined Jana Sena Party as they have no scope to join TDP. In fact both of them had betrayed TDP leadership and joined YSRCP in the past. Now continuing their politics of shifting loyalties, now switched to Pawan Kalyan’s side, deserting YS Jaganmohan Reddy during difficult times.

Ganji Chiranjeevi and Jayamangala Venkataramana are not alone. Majority of YSRCP leaders who are joining Janasena are the ones who have no opportunity in TDP, as they had harassed TDP cadre during YS Jagan’s tenure or betrayed Chandrababu Naidu in the past.

Balineni Srinivas Reddy is the only one YSRCP leader, who had genuinely joined Janasena, though he had the opportunity of joining TDP and working with CM Chandrababu Naidu.

That means, those politicians who have betrayed present CM and a statesman politician Chandrababu Naidu and former CM dashing YS Jaganmohan Reddy are joining hands with Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. As Janasena is in power, they are joining in it. ‘What gurantee is there these power hungry politicians will not desert Janasena if difficulties arise and betray Pawan Kalyan also, like they did with Chandrababu and YS Jaganmohan Reddy?’ This is a question which Deputy CM and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan need to ponder over.

Infact in most of the cases, Janasena cadres are also not digesting the inclusion of these turncoats into party. But due to their loyalty towards Pawan Kalyan, Janasena’s original leaders and cadres are not expressing their disappointment in the open. Hope Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan takes note of these developments. By inducting these faithless politicians into Janasena, Pawan Kalyan might upset his own applecart.

