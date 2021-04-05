Tirupati bypoll exposes infighting in YSRCP!

The ruling YSRCP remains strong and unbeatable in Andhra politics since 2019 Assembly polls.

However, the infighting among YSRCP leaders is adversely affecting the ruling party.

More than opposition parties, it’s the YSRCP own leaders who are harming the interests of the party.

The upcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll has yet again exposed how infighting has reached alarming levels in YSRCP.

Following the directions of YSRCP chief and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the party’s top leaders held roadshows and a public meeting in Tirupathi on Sunday.

Shockingly, not even 1,000 people turned up for these meeting. With this the road shows conducted by ministers, YSRCP MLAs and other party leaders turned out to be a disaster.

YS Jagan reportedly issued stern warning to warring leaders to mend their ways else he will be forced to take stringent action against them.

Jagan told party leaders that if roadshows and public meetings are held without reasonable crowd, then it will send a wrong signal that people are losing interest in YSRCP.

Ministers Anil Kumar Yadav, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, deputy CM Narayana Swamy, MLAs Prakash Reddy, Varaprasad Rao, MLC Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat and YSRCP leader Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy held roadshows and public meeting in Tirupathi.

However, the local YSRCP leaders did not cooperate and mobilised the crowd due to infighting among them.