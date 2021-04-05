Allu Aravind responds about Coronavirus rumors

From the past couple of days, several gossip portals carried the news that Mega producer Allu Aravind is tested positive for coronavirus even after taking two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, The veteran producer stepped out to respond about the rumors. He said that he has taken the first dose of coronavirus vaccine recently and he went on a trip along with couple of friends. Allu Aravind confirmed that he is tested positive for coronavirus and had fever for three days.

“I haven’t taken the second dose of coronavirus vaccine but have taken the first dose. I went on a trip with two other friends and all of us are tested positive. Out of us, the third friend hasn’t taken the vaccine for coronavirus and he is now admitted in hospital. We are doing fine after the fever. I urge the people to take up the coronavirus vaccine as there is no life harm for those who took up coronavirus vaccine. I just wanted to issue a clarification for the rumors” told Allu Aravind.

Mega Producer #AlluAravind clarifies about #Covid +ve’ reports. I have observed that the effect of the virus on my body is very minimal. I here by urge everyone to get vaccinated,” he concluded. pic.twitter.com/QPZa7NqAbR — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) April 5, 2021