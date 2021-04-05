Massive changes for Sakaru Vaari Paata schedules

Superstar Mahesh Babu is not in a hurry after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. The top actor completed the first schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai and is on a break. The makers considered USA and Dubai for the second schedule but they are pushed due to the sudden rise in the new cases of coronavirus. A small schedule of the film was planned to commence in Goa from the first week of April but the plans are changed. As per the current update, the new schedule will start in Hyderabad very soon.

The shoot will take place in specially erected sets. Parasuram and his team are busy with the schedules. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in this mass entertainer. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is announced for Sankranthi 2022 release and the makers have ample time to complete the shoot. Mahesh too is not in a hurry because of the pandemic. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainments are the producers.