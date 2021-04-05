Andhra CM, Guv hail Jagjivan Ram’s legacy on birth anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed the legacy of Babu Jagjivan Ram on Monday, which is his 113th birth anniversary.

“Tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram, a freedom fighter and reformist on his 113th birth anniversary. We cannot forget his efforts to bring financial equality to the poor and downtrodden,” said Reddy.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said Ram’s contribution to the nation’s politics and development will always be remembered.

“I offer my humble tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. Babu Jagjivan Ram was an illustrious freedom fighter and a visionary leader,” said Harichandan.

According to the Governor, Ram was an able administrator who rendered impeccable services to the country.

Calling him a true democrat, Harichandan said he fought to uplift the poor, downtrodden and weaker sections of the society.

He said Ram served the country as a cabinet minister for 35 years, holding several key portfolios and noted that Ram introduced path breaking reforms such as the green revolution in the country.

Similarly, at Sareen Nagar Park in Kurnool town, local leaders garlanded Ram’s statue and paid tributes.

Kurnool collector Veerpandian cut a cake as part of Ram’s memorial.