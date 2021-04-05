Weekend (April 2nd – April 4th) Box-office Report – Poor Show

The Good Friday weekend has seen two releases, Wild Dog & Sulthan (Dub) which were sold/valued for considerable prices. But the films haven’t utilized the holiday weekend properly. Even the holdover Rang De hasn’t done much.

1. Sulthan:

After a below-par opening, the film has dropped on its second day and showed a very minimal rise on Sunday. The weekend distributor share of the film in the Telugu States is over 2.60 Cr. It is bought for 7 cr and will incur huge losses for the buyers.

2. Wild Dog:

After a poor opening day, the film has dropped on the second day and was flat on Sunday. It has collected a distributor share of over 2.15 Cr in Telugu Staters during the first weekend. The rights are valued at 9cr including release expenses and will end up as a failure.

3. Rang De:

Rang De was better among the holdovers but the film had a very low second weekend with less than 1cr distributor share. 10 days cumulative share of the film in the Telugu States is below 13cr against the valued rights of 19.5 Cr. It is a Disaster with huge losses to buyers.

Godzilla vs Kong has done decent business in the Telugu States and can be considered a success. Other dub release Yuvarathnaa had a very poor weekend and it’s doubtful to even recover the release expenses.