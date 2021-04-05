Bollywood young actor roped in for F2 Remake?

F2 was a sensational hit in Tollywood. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the comic entertainer had Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen in the lead roles. The film’s producer Dil Raju was keen to remake the film in Hindi and the discussions are on from the past few months. Dil Raju in association with Boney Kapoor will produce the remake. Aneez Bazmee is on board to direct the remake and the shoot commences this year. Bollywood young actor Arjun Kapoor gave his nod for one of the lead roles and the other lead actor will be finalized soon. The makers will make an official announcement after the other lead actor in the remake will be finalized.

