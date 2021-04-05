Sai Tej’s Republic Teaser: Intriguing Political Drama

Advertisement

Supreme Star Sai Tej and Dev Katta are teaming up for a powerful political drama titled Republic. The film completed shoot and top director Sukumar unveiled the teaser of the film. The teaser is a take on modern politics and how the politicians are dominating the system, people of the country. Sai Tej plays a Collector in the film and Republic is the fight of a public servant against the corrupted political system. Ramya Krishna and Jagapathi Babu will be seen essaying some powerful roles in this political drama.

The teaser of the film looks packed with a strong drama and action episodes. Republic is shot across West Godavari district and discusses about the Kolleru issue. Aishwarya Rajesh is the heroine and Manisharma composed the music. Zee Studios acquired the copyrights of the entire film for Rs 35 crores. J Bhagavan and Pulla Rao produced Republic. Zee Studios will release the film in theatres on June 4th all over.