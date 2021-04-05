BJP-YCP bid to split Hindu votes in Tirupati bypoll

The BJP has adopted a two-pronged strategy to get maximum votes in the Tirupati by election. Its first aim is to use the Pawan Kalyan following to polarise the Kapu and the youth vote banks. The second objective is to split the Hindu votes to the maximum possible extent. The present bypoll is certainly going to be a big test to the BJP’s future chances and dreams for a stronger foothold in AP.

As such, BJP Political Affairs Committee Chairman IYR Krishna Rao has taken it upon himself the task of attacking CM Jagan Reddy along religious lines. He has launched a direct attack in current election campaign, saying that Mr. Jagan Reddy is giving freedom and space only for the other religion in the State. This Chief Minister is not allowing the Hindu organisations to grow or expand in any manner.

In the face of such outright attacks, the YCP is using its power to make the TTD priests voice their support for their party candidate. TTD Chief Priest Ramana Deekshitulu has been indirectly campaigning for the YSRCP nominee. He has even compared the CM to Lord Vishnu who gets reborn to re-establish dharma in the world.

The YCP leaders are confident that they will win even without a good chunk of the Hindu votes. But if the Hindu voters also supported in a big way because of the welfare benefits, then its candidate would be sure to get historic majority.