Coronavirus fear for May releases

It is clear that India is impacted by the second wave of coronavirus. The situations are out of control in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and others. These states have taken a call to impose restrictions. The situations are still in control across the Telugu states though the states had a considerable rise in the new number of cases. The filmmakers and the buyers are worried about the May releases this year if the situations continue to be alarming. The second wave impact is clearly visible on the box-office numbers last weekend.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya is the big-budget film that will hit the screens in May. The movie is made on a huge budget and the theatrical rights too are sold for record prices. If the rule of 50 percent occupancy is imposed, Acharya may get postponed because of the stake involved. The makers as of now are completing the shooting portions. Movies like Naarappa, Balakrishna’s next, Ravi Teja’s Khiladi, Paagal are announced for May release and there are some more films which are gearing up. With a huge stake involved, all the May releases are left in confusion. The final call would be taken based on the situation in April.