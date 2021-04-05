Vakeel Saab Pre-release event Highlights

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback with Vakeel Saab. Sriram Venu is the director and the film is carrying terrific expectations. A grand pre-release event took place in Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan, Sriram Venu, Dil Raju, Anjali, Ananya, Thaman, Krish, Harish Shankar, Surendar Reddy, Bandla Ganesh, Ram Talluri, Ravi Shankar, Naga Vamsi, Saagar Chandra, AM Rathnam and others attended the pre-release event as guests. Here are the highlights of Vakeel Saab pre-release event:

The film’s music composer Thaman along with his team of musicians and singers performed live on screen. Shivamani’s live show along with the cover song of Maguva Maguva impressed the audience. Thaman turned emotional and dedicated the song Maguva Maguva to his mother.

Harish Shankar as usual kept his speech short and straight. He reminded about the 100 days of Tholi Prema which was an inspiration for him. He asked the fans to wait for April 9th to celebrate and expressed his confidence on the film.

Bandla Ganesh delivered one more energetic speech and cheered up Pawan’s fans. He once again proved that he is a diehard fan of Pawan. It is clear that he took days to prepare for this speech which is focused on Pawan comparing him with some of the greatest personalities. Pawan Kalyan along with the guests and the fans laughed out loud throughout his speech.

Top producer Dil Raju who produced several blockbuster films in his career said that he had to wait for 22 years to produce a film with Pawan. He reminded of the memories of Tholi Prema and Kushi when he was a distributor. He also said that he met Pawan several times but he waited for the right script to approach him. Dil Raju turned emotional during the event and this is the best speech of him till date.

Director Sriram Venu too delivered an emotional speech and revealed about the fanboy moments on the sets. Son of a tailor, he thanked Pawan Kalyan for the opportunity of Vakeel Saab. He thanked the writers of Pink because of which Vakeel Saab happened. Sriram called Vakeel Saab a team effort and he said that all the technicians in their crafts. He reminded about the memories when he met Pawan Kalyan for the first time in Trivikram’s house.

Pawan Kalyan thanked Dil Raju and Sriram Venu for the opportunity. He said that he feels proud to work with talents like them. He discussed much about women and their importance in this modern world. Pawan lauded Dil Raju for his exceptional career and all the actors, technicians of Vakeel Saab. Pawan spoke briefly about his lifestyle, taking a spiritual path, his experiences of filmmaking, about his family members and their love which encouraged him to do a film like Vakeel Saab. “For Vakeel Saab, I kept extra efforts and I am quite fortunate to reprise the role essayed by Amitabh Bachchan. I am doing films for money and I do not own any businesses like the politicians do” told Pawan Kalyan.