Wild Dog Is Not A Regular Film: Chiranjeevi

Nagarjuna’s latest flick Wild Dog was released on last Friday to good response from critics. Though there was negative impact of increase in corona cases, the team is happy to receive positive response from those who watched the film. Producer Niranjan Reddy made a big statement that the mission is accomplished as they made a film that got appreciation from major sections.

Megastar Chiranjeevi watched Wild Dog special show and he complimented the entire team. Chiru thanked the real heroes and appreciated Nagarjuna for portraying the role sincerely. He also thanked director Ashishor Solomon and producer Niranjan Reddy. Chiru stated that Wild Dog is not a regular film, adding every Indian must watch it.

It is known that, a day before the film’s release, Chiranjeevi invited Nagarjuna to his residence and served him a delicious dinner cooked by the Megastar himself.

ఇప్పుడే #WildDog చూసాను.తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో జరిగిన అతి దారుణమైన టెర్రరిస్ట్ ఘాతుకం వెనుకవున్న కిరాతకులని పట్టుకున్న ఆ ఆపరేషన్ని కళ్ళకి కట్టినట్టుగా చూపించారు. ఆ ఆవేశాన్ని,ప్రాణాలకి తెగించి ఆ నీచుల్ని వెంటాడి వేటాడిన మన రియల్ లైఫ్ హీరోలని, ఆ రియల్ హీరోలని మరింత అద్భుతంగా.. 1/2 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 4, 2021