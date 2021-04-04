Pic Talk: Guess this ‘Strawberry Lips’ Girl!

Can you guess an actress just by seeing her lips! Here’s the beauty in front of you with red strawberry hot lips. Curved like an archer’s bow, her lips send the sweet arrows out! And the yellow t-shirt is the perfect contrast for her bright lips.

No more suspense! We are speaking about Ismart girl Niddhi Agerwal. With this pic, Niddhi proved that she can attract people just with her lips. The beauty got thousands of likes in a few minutes of the pic upload.

Speaking about her career, Niddhi after Ismart Shankar hasn’t appeared in any other film however, she has signed for Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s film Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is being directed by Krish. The beauty is also working on untitled Sriram Aditya’s film.