Title change for Bhanumathi Ramakrishna

A small film titled Bhanumathi Ramakrishna is all set for digital release tomorrow on Aha. Naveen Chandra, Salony Luthra played the lead roles in the film. A petition was filed by the son of veteran actress Bhanumathi in a Chennai court alleging that his mother’s name was used as the title of this romantic drama. The court asked the makers of Bhanumathi Ramakrishna to change the title of the film.

The makers are now changing the title to Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna. An official announcement about this is expected today. Krishiv Productions and Northstar Entertainments are the producers. Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna is carrying decent expectations because of the interesting promotional stuff. Naveen Chandra pins many hopes on the project. Srikanth Nagothi is the director of this romantic entertainer.