Tollywood 2021 Release Chart updated

A mad rush of announcements in Tollywood
Tollywood is the only film industry that is reponed completely after the attack of coronavirus pandemic. When the other film industries are struggling to announce the release dates, the directors and producers of Telugu cinema stepped ahead and announced the release dates of their upcoming movies. For the first time ever, the Tollywood filmmakers and directors are keen to announce the release dates of their upcoming projects well in advance.
As there is a mad rush in Tollywood and 2020 completely wasted, the entire holiday seasons for the year are packed. Most of the filmmakers are worried to get a solo release date for their films and hence the release dates are announced. After the summer is booked, the entire June-August season is completely filled with releases every Friday. Here is the release list of all the upcoming movies for 2021:
February:
5th: Zombie Reddy
12th: Uppena
19th: Nithiin’s Check
26th: A1 Express, Akshara
March:
11th: Sharwanand’s Sreekaram, Gaali Sampath, Jaathi Ratnalu and Mosagallu
26th: Nithiin’s Rang De and Rana Daggubati’s Aranya
April:
2nd: Gopichand’s Seetimaar
9thL Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab
16th: Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story
23rd: Nani’s Tuck Jagadish
30th: Rana Daggubati’s Viraata Parvam
May:
7th: Chiranjeevi’s Acharya
14th: Venkatesh’s Naarappa
21st: Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor
28th: KGF: Chapter 2
June: (Expected)
Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You
Sharwanand’s bilingual
July:
12th: Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam
30th: Varun Tej’s Ghani
August:
6th: Adivi Sesh’ Major
13th: Pushpa
19th: Maha Samudram
27th: F3
September:
9th: Ayyappanum Kohsiyum Remake
October
13th: RRR
November:
4th: Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe