Tollywood 2021 Release Chart updated

A mad rush of announcements in Tollywood

Tollywood is the only film industry that is reponed completely after the attack of coronavirus pandemic. When the other film industries are struggling to announce the release dates, the directors and producers of Telugu cinema stepped ahead and announced the release dates of their upcoming movies. For the first time ever, the Tollywood filmmakers and directors are keen to announce the release dates of their upcoming projects well in advance.

As there is a mad rush in Tollywood and 2020 completely wasted, the entire holiday seasons for the year are packed. Most of the filmmakers are worried to get a solo release date for their films and hence the release dates are announced. After the summer is booked, the entire June-August season is completely filled with releases every Friday. Here is the release list of all the upcoming movies for 2021:

February:

5th: Zombie Reddy

12th: Uppena

19th: Nithiin’s Check

26th: A1 Express, Akshara

March:

11th: Sharwanand’s Sreekaram, Gaali Sampath, Jaathi Ratnalu and Mosagallu

26th: Nithiin’s Rang De and Rana Daggubati’s Aranya

April:

2nd: Gopichand’s Seetimaar

9thL Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab

16th: Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story

23rd: Nani’s Tuck Jagadish

30th: Rana Daggubati’s Viraata Parvam

May:

7th: Chiranjeevi’s Acharya

14th: Venkatesh’s Naarappa

21st: Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor

28th: KGF: Chapter 2

June: (Expected)

Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You

Sharwanand’s bilingual

July:

12th: Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam

30th: Varun Tej’s Ghani

August:

6th: Adivi Sesh’ Major

13th: Pushpa

19th: Maha Samudram

27th: F3

September:

9th: Ayyappanum Kohsiyum Remake

October

13th: RRR

November:

4th: Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe