Tollywood celebrities meet Talasani in Hyderabad

Several Tollywood celebrities met Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav in Hyderabad today. SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, Dil Raju and DVV Danayya were present for the meeting. Several pending issues before and after coronavirus along with the issues with the exhibition industry were discussed with Talasani. The situation about coronavirus in Telangana and the restrictions on theatres are discussed.

A team of celebrities is also in plans to meet AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at the earliest and discuss about the ticket pricing issue in the state. The Telangana government granted permission to hike the ticket prices and screen five shows in a day. Some other issues have been pending and the celebrities met Talasani to resolve them.