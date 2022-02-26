Tollywood delighted with Bheemla Nayak Success

After the coronavirus pandemic in various phases, Tollywood is recovering well and on a faster note. Bheemla Nayak is the first biggie after the third wave of the pandemic and the film reported packed houses all over. The film is the biggest ever Indian grosser on day one in 2022. Bollywood film Gangubhai Kathiawadi grossed close to Rs 8.5 crores while Bheemla Nayak grossed more than Rs 40 crores on day one. Tollywood is now completely relieved as the audience are ready to watch films in theatres.

The producers of Radhe Shyam, RRR, Acharya and other summer biggies are quite happy with the way Bheemla Nayak opened in all the territories. The film is expected to end up as one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema going with the performance and word of mouth of the film. RRR, Radhe Shyam and other films will head for a record release in March and April. The promotional activities of these biggies will start next week. Tollywood is heading for a big bet in summer very soon.