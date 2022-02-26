Revanth back to his trademark politics with “Mana Ooru-Mana Poru”!

TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy seems to have realised that it would be of no use if he wastes time addressing press conferences at Gandhi Bhavan or his residence in Jubilee Hills. He also realised that his attempts to pacify party seniors to get closer to them will also prove futile as party seniors continue to trouble him even after making sincere efforts for the past nine months to take seniors into confidence before taking any decisions.

Finally, Revanth decided to switch back to his trademark politics of going aggressively into the people against TRS and KCR by holding public meetings.

Revanth launched “Mana Ooru-Mana Poru” programme to address public meetings in all Assembly constituencies to highlight the failures of KCR government over the past seven years. Revanth is addressing first public meeting in Parigi on Saturday (today).

Revanth’s plan is to remain in public till 2023 December Assembly polls by holding public meetings and bring Congress to power.

Soon after Revanth became TPCC chief in June, he held a series of public meetings against TRS and BJP in the name of “Dalit Girijana Dandora” and also “Vidyarthi-Nirudyogula Jung Siren” in several districts. But he later halted them after realised that seniors were angry at him for not consulting them before holding public meetings.

Revanth tried to pacify seniors but seniors continue to trouble him under one pretext or the other and obstructing him to undertake agitation programmes against TRS. Instead of wasting time pacifying senior, Revanth decided to continue his public meetings and try to bring Congress to power on his own like YSR brought Congress to power on his own in 2004 by conducting padayatra.