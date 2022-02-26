KCR tries to down three birds with one ‘national politics’ shot!

Everyone knows very well that TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao never does anything just like that. There is always a ‘political motive, strategy and a hidden agenda’ behind every political move of KCR.

Recently, KCR is talking only about national politics all of a sudden. He is talking about dethroning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP from power in 2024 Lok Sabha polls by bringing all political parties together against BJP, talking about being ready to sacrifice his life for the country till his last drop of blood to set right the things in India.

Why KCR has raked up national politics all of a sudden now when Lok Sabha polls are more than two years away.

Political pundits say there are three reasons behind KCR’s moves on national politics. The first is to check the growth of BJP in Telangana which is posing a serious threat to TRS in 2023 Assembly polls after its recent victory in Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

The second is to check the migration of TRS leaders into BJP since KCR got intelligence reports that several TRS leaders including MLAs, MLCs were planning to join BJP and to divert their attention he launched war against BJP.

The third is to prevent CBI, IT, E-D raids against him and his family members and his friends from the business and industrial sectors. KCR got clear indications that Modi has laid focus on TRS government’s corruption in the name of redesigning of engineering projects and he will order raids after UP Assembly polls are over on March 10. To bring pressure on Modi to stop raids, KCR is trying to exert pressure on Modi by talking about forging anti-BJP front.