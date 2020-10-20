Tollywood donates big for Hyderabad rains

By
Telugu360
-
3
Tollywood

Hyderabad received the highest rainfall ever last week which is said to be the highest in the past 100 years. The city is flooded and submerged. Several low-lying regions are still filled with water and the Telangana government is carrying the rescue operations. Tollywood stepped out to donate for the Hyderabad Rains. Megastar Chiranjeevi donated Rs 1 crores for Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund. Superstar Mahesh Babu announced a donation of Rs 1 crore. Nagarjuna donated Rs 50 lakhs and NTR donated Rs 50 lakhs for the same.

Trivikram and Haarika and Hassine Creations announced a donation of Rs 10 lakhs each. Actor Vijay Devarakonda promised a donation of Rs 10 lakhs. Directors Harish Shankar and Anil Ravipudi donated Rs 5 lakhs each for Telangana CM Relief Fund. More donations flowing in from Telugu cinema to support Hyderabad in this tough time.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR