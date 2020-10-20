Jagan referendum to root out corruption in sand mining

Finally, CM Jaganmohan Reddy has fulfilled the Opposition’s demand for removing problems in sand mining and supply but in his own inimitable style. He has ordered a referendum to take public opinion on sand policy and implementation. Rivals demand for making sand available at affordable rates was not immediately conceded. What more, CM Jagan has asked officials to prepare a new sand policy based on this public opinion.

After 17 months of his rule, Jagan Reddy has decided to reform sand mining and transportation. The objective was to root out corruption and prevent illegal mining and transportation.

It is well known how the YCP Government’s sand policy till now has triggered massive protests all over. The TDP, Jana Sena, the BJP and all rivals have criticised the CM, Ministers and MLAs for exploitation. There were allegations of illegal transportation of AP sand to metro cities in surrounding states. As a result, sand shortage in AP has caused collapse of the construction sector leading to loss of work opportunities for construction workers and their suicides.

The Opposition leaders are asking why CM Jagan was wasting time in the name of forming another policy instead of plugging loopholes in the existing system.

Referendum is just another gimmick to mislead people and exploit sand further. If he is truthful enough, he should opt for referendum on his U-turns on AP Capital and Dalit welfare.