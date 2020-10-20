Boyapati changes plans for Balakrishna’s film

Boyapati Srinu tasted a debacle with Vinaya Vidheya Rama and his work was badly criticized for the first time. Boyapati is working with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the third time and Boyapati is not in a hurry. There are a lot of speculations about the leading lady and the title. Several names are speculated but the latest news we hear is that the actress is yet to be locked. The auditions for the lead actress are happening from the past one month but Boyapati is yet to lock the leading lady.

The lead antagonist too is yet to be finalized. Boyapati is taking enough time and is in plans to commence the shoot once everyone gets finalized. He is not in a hurry as he is clear that he needs to make a comeback with this mass entertainer. All the lead cast would be finalized before the end of this month. Balakrishna is keen to join the sets from November as per the update. Boyapati will also start the episodes that don’t need Balayya initially. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer of this big-budget mass entertainer.