Narthanasala FL: NBK as Arjuna

Among the senior heroes we have seen only Nandamuri Balakrishna in mythological roles that too in Lord Rama and Lord Krishna avatars but never in other characters.

And so here is Balayya in Arjuna’s avatar and this is from his shelved project ‘Narthanasala.’ Last evening NBK has announced that he would be releasing 17 mins footage of this film on October 24th on the occasion of Dusshera.

Short while ago the first look was unveiled. Balayya looks near to perfect in the Arjuna’s role. As it is 16 years old project the Nandamuri hero looks young while his hairdo and make-up are good.

‘Narthanasala’ 17 mins version will release on NBK theatre through Shreyas ET.