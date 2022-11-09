Tollywood Heroines: Expectations and Struggles

Tollywood needs a number of heroines as there are a lot of films that are under production. There is a lot of scarcity for heroines in big and medium-budget films. Several new faces came out but they vanished soon. The game is on between Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and others. Actresses like Tamannaah, Sonal Chauhan and Shruti Haasan are being considered for the veteran actors. Top actresses hiked their remuneration and the makers are in the hunt for new beauties. Young actresses like Sree Leela and Krithi Shetty are completely occupied. They also hiked their fee. Tollywood currently needs young beauties who are affordable with good looks.

Actresses like Priyanka Jawalkar are waiting for big opportunities and are wasting time. DJ Tillu fame Neha Shetty hiked her fee after a single hit and she is not affordable. There are several young beauties who are good on screen and can perform well. All these young actresses have been rejecting films and are eagerly waiting for biggies. But the young and top actors are not considering them and they are instead in search for new faces. Some of them vanished in no time and some other actresses are in the struggling phase. Nabha Natesh is sure a good actress but she has no film left in her kitty. Priyanka Jawalkar delivered a super hit like SR Kalyanamandapam but she has no film now. Tollywood needs actresses and beauties are not in a mood to sign new films.