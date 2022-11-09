Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule new Updates

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is no way in a hurry and he is personally monitoring the pre-production work of his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule. Though Sukumar wanted to start the shoot, Allu Arjun wanted the team to head for a shoot after wrapping up all the pre-production formalities. The film is expected to release during the Christmast weekend next year. The film’s shoot got delayed and pushed due to various reasons. The first schedule of the film will take place from November 13th in the dense forests of Bangkok. The schedule will continue for two weeks in and around Bangkok.

Sukumar and his team reached Bangkok to plan the shoot. More than 30 percent of the film will be shot in the forests of Bangkok. Allu Arjun headed to South Africa to attend the wedding of his friend and he will fly to Bangkok for the shoot. Rashmika plays his wife in Pushpa: The Rule and Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya, Sunil will be seen in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa: The Rule and the film is planned on a massive budget. Pushpa: The Rule is a pan-Indian attempt and is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music.