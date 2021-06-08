Tollywood pins hopes on August

The second wave of coronavirus seems to be calming down slowly and the Indian states are slowly lifting the restrictions and lockdown. For now, it is clear that the theatres would not reopen for the public in June and July. Several filmmakers are keen to restart the film shoots at the earliest. The government of Telangana is expected to lift the restrictions but the shoots will not be allowed for this month. Several filmmakers are keen to resume the shoot from July and complete the pending portions of the shoot.

If things turn normal and the vaccination drive gets intense, the Indian government and the state governments will grant permission for theatres. Tollywood has now hopes that the theatre business will resume in August. All the summer releases that are waiting for release will hit the screens from August. Tollywood biggies are expected to have a theatrical release for Dasara. For now, there is no clarity but Tollywood is keen to return back to business in the next two months.