Tollywood producers burning pockets for Tamil Actors

After the coronavirus pandemic, there is a huge vacuum in several film industries. Several Tamil actors have been looking towards Telugu films and filmmakers. Our over-enthusiastic producers have paid whopping amounts as advances and locked Tamil stars. Actors like Vijay, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan and others signed straight Telugu films. The filmmakers estimated high profits considering their Tamil markets. But as the stars collaborated with Telugu directors, the businesses are not so great for these films. The asking price for the theatrical rights is quite lesser than their regular market and quotes.

This turned out to be a shock for the filmmakers who are making films with Tamil stars. Their Telugu theatrical market completely depends on the buzz and the trailer. For now, there is no clarity about the exact pre-release business. Vijay has charged Rs 110 crores for Vaarasudu and the film should end up as a super hit to end up as a safe project. Mythri Movie Makers also paid a huge advance for Vijay and Atlee is on board to direct the film. Dhanush is charging Rs 25 crores per film. His recent films did not do well and he managed to release too many films this year. Sir is gearing up for the December release. Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince is struggling for buzz even after the actor scored a series of super hits. For now, Tollywood producers are burning their pockets by signing films with Tamil stars.