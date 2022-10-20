Buzz: Rs 25 Cr paycheque for Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna is flying high after the super success of Akhanda. The actor’s talk show Unstoppable is one of the best-rated shows in the country and he is shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s action entertainer. The title and the release date of the film will be announced on Saturday. The actor was reportedly paid Rs 18 crores for the film. The non-theatrical and the theatrical rights of Gopichand Malineni’s film are sold for record prices. Balayya hiked his fee for the second time after the super success of Akhanda.

Balakrishna will work with successful director Anil Ravipudi soon. The veteran actor is said to have quoted Rs 25 crores as remunerations and the producers gave their nod. This is the highest-ever paycheque for Balayya in his career. The movie is said to be a typical mass entertainer and the shoot commences in November. Shine Screens are the producers and the film is expected to have its release during summer 2023. The hunt for the heroine and other actors is currently going on. Thaman scores the music for this untitled mass entertainer.