Tollywood Release Chart for Upcoming Weeks

With no stars testing their luck in the season due to the unfavorable conditions, it turned to be a huge opportunity for small films. Close to half a dozen films are hitting the screens every week. Thimmarusu, SR Kalyanamandapam and Paagal are the films that reported decent numbers in August till date. The entire August and September are packed with a bunch of releases. Tollywood will witness big releases from October if things settle down. Here is the release chart of films in Telugu cinema for the upcoming weeks:

August 19th:

Sree Vishnu’s Raja Raja Chora

Sunil’s Kanabadutaledu

Sampoornesh Babu’s Bazaar Rowdy

Crazy Uncles

Cheruvaina Dooramaina

Avalambika

August 27th:

Sudheer Babu’s Sreedevi Soda Center

Sushanth’s Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu

September 3rd:

Sundeep Kishan’s Gully Rowdy

Sreenivas Avasarala’s 101 Jillala Andagadu

September 10th:

Gopichand’s Seetimaar (Expected)

September 17th:

Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story (Expected)

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi

October 1st:

Sai Tej’s Republic

October 13th:

Chiranjeevi’s Acharya (Expected)

October 18th:

Balakrishna’s Akhanda (Expected)