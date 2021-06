Tollywood stars and their lineup

The coronavirus pandemic did not impact the paycheque of our star actors and directors. Each and every actor signed new projects during this pandemic season. Right from Megastar Chiranjeevi to Ram Charan and NTR to Nani, every actor listened to new scripts and are gearing up with a strong lineup of projects for the next two years.

Here is the lineup of our Tollywood actors:

Chiranjeevi: Acharya, Lucifer remake, Vedhalam remake and Bobby’s film.

Balakrishna: Akhanda, Gopichand Malineni’s film, Anil Ravipudi’s film.

Venkatesh: Naarappa, Drishyam 2, F3. Tharun Bhascker’s film.

Nagarjuna: Praveen Sattaru’s film, Bangarraju.

Prabhas: Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar, Nag Ashwin’s film, Siddharth Anand’s film, Prashanth Neel’s project.

Pawan Kalyan: Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Harish Shankar’s film, Surendar Reddy’s film.

Mahesh Babu: Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Trivikram’s project, SS Rajamouli’s film.

NTR: RRR, Koratala Siva’s film, Prashanth Neel’s film, Buchi Babu’s film.

Ram Charan: RRR, Acharya, Shankar’s film.

Allu Arjun: Pushpa, Icon, Pushpa 2, Boyapati Srinu’s film.

Ravi Teja: Khiladi, Sarath Mandava’s film.

Nani: Tuck Jagadish, Shyam Singha Roy, Ante Sundaraniki, Srikanth’s project.

Ram: Lingusamy’s film, AR Murugadoss’ project.

Varun Tej: Ghani, F3, Venky Kudumula’s film, Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s film.

Vijay Devarakonda: Liger, Shiva Nirvana’s film, Sukumar’s film

Sai Tej: Republic, Karthik Dandu’s film.

Rana Daggubati: Viraata Parvam, Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, Milind Rau’s film, Hiranyakashyapa

Naga Chaitanya: Thank You, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha,

Sharwanand: Maha Samudram, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu

Gopichand: Pakka Commercial

Kalyanram: Bimbisara, Mythri Movie Makers project.

Nithiin: Vakkantham Vamsi’s film, Powerpeta

Nikhil: 18 Pages, Karthikeya 2.

Sundeep Kishan: Gully Rowdy.

Allari Naresh: Vijay Kanakamedala film.

Naga Shaurya: Varudu Kaavalenu, Lakshya, Police Vari Hecharika, Anish Krishna’s film.

Vaisshnav Tej: Gireesayya’s film, Annapurna Studios project

Akhil Akkineni: Agent.

Adivi Sesh: Major, HIT 2, Goodachari 2.

Sudheer Babu: Sreedevi Soda Center, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali.

Naveen Polishetty: UV Creations project.

Rajasekhar: Sekhar, Marmaanuvu

Vishwak Sen: Paagal, Oh My Kadavule remake.

Allu Sirish: Prema Kadanta

Manchu Vishnu: D and D

Anand Devarakonda: Pushpaka Vimanam

Santosh Shobhan: Prem Kumar, Maruthi’s film, Nandini Reddy’s film.