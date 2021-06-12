Naveen Polishetty rejects record number of films

It was not a smooth sail for Naveen Polishetty in films. He struggled for years and proved his mettle with Agent Sai Sreenivas Athreya. His recent offering Jathi Ratnalu is a smashing hit and the film collected over Rs 40 crores in its final run after it was made on a strict budget of Rs 4 crores. Like other actors, Naveen Polishetty did not sign projects. He is approached by every top production house of Telugu cinema but Naveen Polishetty is yet to sign his next after the release of Jathi Ratnalu. He is said to have rejected a record number of projects.

Two top production houses sent more than half a dozen scripts each for Naveen Polishetty but the actor was not convinced with them. He is committed to these production houses but he is keen to sign a film only after he is completely impressed with the script. Several production houses are trying hard to lock Naveen Polishetty for their upcoming movies. Naveen Polishetty signed a film for UV Creations before the release of Jathi Ratnalu and he will focus on the film from July. For now, Naveen Polishetty is not in a hurry and is not keen to cash on his craze.