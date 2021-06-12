KCR to go on a state-wide tour

Telangana Chief Minister will undertake a state-wide tour from June 19. Though the official sources are claiming that this tour is mainly meant to take stock of the developmental works taken up under the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi schemes, the real aim is political, say those in the know.

Amid reports that several more MLAs are unhappy and might even think of backing Eatala’s rebellion, KCR reportedly feels that a state-wide tour will help in quelling the nascent revolt. Touring the districts will also help in addressing several other issues dogging the party. The groupism affecting the party in the districts also needs to be addressed. Hence KCR has decided to go on a tour of various districts.

Another key meeting with officials on Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi will be held on Sunday at the Pragathi Bhavan, sources said. KCR has been allocating Rs 339 crore for the development of the gram panchayats under the Palle Pragathi scheme and Rs 148 crore for the Pattana Pragathi for the last two years. Despite the emphasis laid by him, the progress has not been satisfactory. Hence, KCR has asked the ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs too to get involved in these works.

Along with an inspection of these schemes, KCR is also likely to talk to various key leaders of the party to understand the situation in various districts. This will be his first state-wide tour in as many years. Sources say that his tour will help in isolating those who are planning to rebel against the government and go the Eatala way. KCR has already checkmated Eatala’s moves and this tour would further check other MLAs from playing truant.