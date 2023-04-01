Tollywood stars taking Summer Break

The summer heat is already here and the star actors of Telugu cinema are in plans to take a major break in summer. Pawan Kalyan is holidaying abroad and he would return back soon. He will commence the shoot of Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagath Singh on April 5th. Superstar Mahesh Babu is in plans to take a summer break for a month and he would holiday abroad. Ram Charan and Upasana will fly abroad in May for a summer break. Allu Arjun is in plans to take a short break from work and he will spend time with his family abroad.

NTR who took a long break will shoot for Koratala Siva’s film. Several young actors of Telugu cinema too are in plans to take a break to beat the summer heat. Holidaying abroad turned out to be a culture for Indian actors. Some of the actors are in plans to shoot indoors during this summer season.