A Huge Relief for Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is one of the finest actresses of this generation. She won a national award for her performance in Mahanati. The actress delivered a series of flops after Mahanati. She even signed woman-centric films but none of them brought success for this talented beauty. Keerthy Suresh is finally relieved with the release of Dasara. The film is running with packed houses and the performance of the actress is widely appreciated.

Keerthy Suresh is quite delighted with the response. She is spotted in Hyderabad celebrating the success of Dasara. The film is a rustic entertainer with Nani playing the lead role. Srikanth Odela made his directorial debut with this film and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. Keerthy Suresh is playing Chiranjeevi’s sister in Bhola Shankar and the film releases this year. She is also busy with a bunch of Tamil films that will release soon.