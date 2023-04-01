Kotamreddy joins Amaravati farmers

Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who was suspended by the ruling YSR Congress, gave a surprise to the Amaravati farmers. He appeared at Mandadam on Friday and joined the all-party meeting to mark the 1200 days of the Amaravati movement.

What is more interesting is that he was given the centre seat in the meeting in which leaders of various political parties except the YSR Congress, addressed. Speaking at the meeting, Sridhar Reddy said that the YSR Congress leadership could not move even one inch out of Amaravati. He said that the anti-Amaravati forces would get washed away in the 2024 general election.

“Amaravati doesn’t belong to the people of 29 villages alone. It belongs to the Telugu people across the world,” Sridhar Reddy said. He wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy is against Amaravati now though he welcomed it when he was in opposition and built a house.

Sridhar Reddy said that people would welcome Jagan and vote for him only if he supported Amaravati. He also felt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak for Amaravati if this has to be developed into a global capital.

TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana, TDP MLC Panchumarthi Anuradha, BJP leader and former minister Adinarayana Reddy, CPI secretary K Ramakrishna, AP Congress president Gidugu Rudra Raju and several others were present at the meeting. The meeting condemned the three capitals proposal of the state government and wanted the chief minister to develop Amaravati at least now.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the farmers of Amaravati for taking the agitation to the 1200 days mark. He said that Amaravati would become a reality one day despite the opposition from the ruling YSR Congress.

The TDP chief said that the YSR Congress days are numbered and asserted that the TDP would bounce back to power in the next election. He said that the TDP government would resume work in Amaravati in the next 14 months.