Record asking price for Pushpa:The Rule Digital Rights?

Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. After the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise, part 2 has gained great demand. The makers are planning to utilize it and they quoted Rs 200 Cr for the OTT streaming rights as per sources. While Pushpa: The Rise is streaming on Amazon Prime, Netflix is in talks to acquire the rights of Pushpa: The Rule.

Makers are likely to strike the deal with Netflix for Rs 200Cr. On flipside, Pushpa 2 makers are planning a surprise glimpse on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading actress in the film and Sukumar is the director. Devi Sri Prasad scores the music and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.