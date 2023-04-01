Aha coming with a newspaper?

Surprisingly when giant newspapers in Telugu are facing a tough time with their circulation and closing their zones, Aha is planning to come out with a newspaper for Telugu readers.

Aha is already into the Telugu and Tamil digital space and this year faced huge losses. But they are eager to create unique and vast content because of which they entered into Tamil this year. Ravikanth Sabnavi was appointed as AHA’s new Chief. Now they are into a new way of media. The first edition will be out from July 1st and most likely they are going to enter into digital media along with printed media. An official announcement will be out very soon.