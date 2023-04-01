Dasara 2 days Worldwide Collections – Good on Second Day

Dasara has a good second day as the film has collected a worldwide gross of more than 14 Cr. Major contribution for the film is coming from Nizam where the film has dropped just 50 percent from the opening Day. AP has seen more than 60 percent drop with some areas dropping at 70 percent. The collections are still good considering its a worlding Day. Two days worldwide distributor share of the film stands at 27.70 Cr & gross is at 45.60 Cr. It will cross 50cr gross mark worldwide today. The film is doing well in Telugu Version but other versions are very poor.

Area Day 2 worldwide collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Nizam 10.22 Cr (including GST) 6.74 Cr (including GST) Ceeded 2.15 Cr 1.51 Cr UA 2.10 Cr (including GST) 1.48 Cr (including GST) Guntur 1.50 Cr (including GST) 1.24 Cr (including GST) East 1.13 Cr 0.86 Cr Krishna 0.99 Cr (including GST) 0.72 Cr (including GST) West 0.70 Cr 0.54 Cr Nellore 0.44 Cr 0.33 Cr AP/TS 19.23 Cr (17.03 Cr excluding GST) 13.42 Cr (11.92 Cr excluding GST) ROI 2.70 Cr 1.80 Cr OS 5.80 Cr 4.40 Cr Worldwide Share 27.73 Cr (25.53 Cr excluding GST) 19.62 Cr (18.12 Cr excluding GST) WorldWide Gross 45.60 Cr 31.3 Cr Pre-Release Business 47 Cr 47 Cr