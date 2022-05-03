Tollywood takes a Summer Break

The summer heat is all over and most of the Tollywood actors are keen to take breaks in the month of May. Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon fly to USA along with his family in this month and he would stay away from shoots. Mahesh Babu who is holidaying abroad will return back for the promotions of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He will fly for one more vacation after the film’s release and he will kick-start the shoot of Trivikram’s film only after the summer heat comes down. NTR already decided to take a break and spend time with his family in this summer.

Ram Charan will complete one more schedule of Shankar’s film and he will take a break. Young actors like Nani, Naga Chaitanya and Sharwanand are in plans to take breaks in the month of May. Some of the actors are not ready to shoot for their projects in public places in May. They are fine with the indoor locations. Tollywood is taking a break to stay away from the scorching summer heat.