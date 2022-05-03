Vishwak Sen to file a Defamation Case

The other day, tv9 anchor Devi called Vishwak Sen a Depressed Man after a heated argument in a live debate. Vishwak Sen walked out of the show after the anchor asked him to get out of the studio. Some of them called it a publicity stunt and most of the netizens slammed tv9 anchor for her behaviour against an actor. Vishwak Sen decided to file a defamation case against the anchor. His legal team will proceed and the defamation case would be filed.

Vishwak Sen is currently promoting his next film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam which is hitting the screens this Friday. Vidyasagar Chinta is the director and Rukshar Dhillon played the leading lady. BVSN Prasad is the producer. Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam will also clash with Sree Vishnu’s Bhala Thandanana and Suma’s Jayamma Panchayati on May 6th.